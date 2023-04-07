Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 12, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 19 Acura 23

07 Acura A-4

11 Audi A-4

03 Buick Les

? Chev Corvette

93 Chev G20

00 Chev Malibu

05 Chev Uplander

11 Dodge Grand

02 Dodge Neon

00 Ford Explorer

01 Ford Explorer

05 Ford Focus

12 Ford Focus

07 Ford Fusion

12 Ford Fusion

13 Ford Fusion

12 Ford Mustang

94 Honda Accord

95 Honda Accord

02 Honda Accord

92 Honda Civic

02 Honda Civic

06 Honda Pilot

05 Jeep Grand

03 Jeep Liberty

21 Kia Forte

03 Nissan 350Z

08 Nissan Xterra

71 Prowl 20 MH

08 Saturn Aura

02 Subaru Leg

15 Subaru Outback

97 Toyota Camry

99 Toyota Camry

04 Toyota Camry

00 Toyota Echo

98 Toyota Rav4

98 Toyota Tacoma

00 Toyota Sienna

87 Volvo 244

IDX-974626

April 7, 2023