Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 12, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 19 Acura 23
07 Acura A-4
11 Audi A-4
03 Buick Les
? Chev Corvette
93 Chev G20
00 Chev Malibu
05 Chev Uplander
11 Dodge Grand
02 Dodge Neon
00 Ford Explorer
01 Ford Explorer
05 Ford Focus
12 Ford Focus
07 Ford Fusion
12 Ford Fusion
13 Ford Fusion
12 Ford Mustang
94 Honda Accord
95 Honda Accord
02 Honda Accord
92 Honda Civic
02 Honda Civic
06 Honda Pilot
05 Jeep Grand
03 Jeep Liberty
21 Kia Forte
03 Nissan 350Z
08 Nissan Xterra
71 Prowl 20 MH
08 Saturn Aura
02 Subaru Leg
15 Subaru Outback
97 Toyota Camry
99 Toyota Camry
04 Toyota Camry
00 Toyota Echo
98 Toyota Rav4
98 Toyota Tacoma
00 Toyota Sienna
87 Volvo 244
IDX-974626
April 7, 2023