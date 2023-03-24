Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 29, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 Acura MDX
04 Acura MDX
96 Audi A4
03 BMW 754
03 BMW X5
07 Chevy Cobalt
98 Chevy GMT-400
07 Chevy Impala
97 Chevy S10
11 Chevy Traverse
07 Chry Aspen
05 Chry PT Cruz
07 Dodge Charger
05 Dodge Neon
06 Ford Crown Vic
94 Ford Econoline
14 Ford Explorer
18 Ford Explorer
01 Honda Accord
05 Honda Accord
97 Honda Civic
15 Honda CRV
07 Infi G35
09 Kawk VN900
20 Kia Optima
03 Kia Sedona
05 Kia Sedona
14 Kia Soul
16 Kia Soul
06 Landrover LR3
06 Mazda 6
00 Merc Sable
13 Merz GLK
01 Mits Eclipse
00 Nissan Max
17 Nissan Rogue
04 Subaru Leg
08 Subaru Tribeca
89 Toyota Celica
01 Toyota Corolla
05 VW Passat
16 VW Passat
01 Volvo S40
? Motorhome
? 30’ Trailer
75 Calkins 15’ Boat
75 Calkins Boat Trailer
March 24, 2023