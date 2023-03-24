Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 29, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 Acura MDX

04 Acura MDX

96 Audi A4

03 BMW 754

03 BMW X5

07 Chevy Cobalt

98 Chevy GMT-400

07 Chevy Impala

97 Chevy S10

11 Chevy Traverse

07 Chry Aspen

05 Chry PT Cruz

07 Dodge Charger

05 Dodge Neon

06 Ford Crown Vic

94 Ford Econoline

14 Ford Explorer

18 Ford Explorer

01 Honda Accord

05 Honda Accord

97 Honda Civic

15 Honda CRV

07 Infi G35

09 Kawk VN900

20 Kia Optima

03 Kia Sedona

05 Kia Sedona

14 Kia Soul

16 Kia Soul

06 Landrover LR3

06 Mazda 6

00 Merc Sable

13 Merz GLK

01 Mits Eclipse

00 Nissan Max

17 Nissan Rogue

04 Subaru Leg

08 Subaru Tribeca

89 Toyota Celica

01 Toyota Corolla

05 VW Passat

16 VW Passat

01 Volvo S40

? Motorhome

? 30’ Trailer

75 Calkins 15’ Boat

75 Calkins Boat Trailer

