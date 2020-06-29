Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 1, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 95 Cadillac Eldorado
02 Chev Impala
74 Chev Motorhome
85 Chev S-10
01 Dodge Caravan
01 Dodge Durango
07 Ford 500
11 Ford E250
01 Ford Focus
05 Ford Focus
07 Ford Focus
99 Honda Civic
07 Honda Civic
01 Hyundai XG3000
90 Lincoln Mark 7
? Toyota Chinook
IDX-902171
June 29, 2020