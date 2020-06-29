Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 1, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 95 Cadillac Eldorado

02 Chev Impala

74 Chev Motorhome

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



85 Chev S-10

01 Dodge Caravan

01 Dodge Durango

07 Ford 500

11 Ford E250

01 Ford Focus

05 Ford Focus

07 Ford Focus

99 Honda Civic

07 Honda Civic

01 Hyundai XG3000

90 Lincoln Mark 7

? Toyota Chinook

IDX-902171

June 29, 2020