Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on January 11, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 01 Chevy Silverado

? Chevy Trail Blazer

? Chevy Trail Blazer

99 Dodge Dakota

88 Ford Conqu

01 Ford Expo

98 Ford F150

? Ford F250

79 Ford F350

05 Ford Focus

77 GMC Pickup

97 GMC Safari

97 GMC Safari

97 Honda Civic

07 Honda Pilot

04 Hyundia Tiburon

14 Hyndia Tuson

21 Hyndia Tuson

04 Jeep Wrangler

17 Kawasaki ATV

15 Kia Optima

19 Kia Optima

20 Kia Optima

08 Kia spectra

19 Kia Sportage

70 Lincoln Mark 4

00 Merz ML

? Motorhome ?

06 Nissan Xterra

? Seaswirl 20’ Boat

83 Southwind MH

98 Subaru Forester

86 Sunra MH 18’

21 SSRM SRN Dirt Bike

98 Toyota Avalon

? Yukon Camp Trailer

06 Wilderness Trailer

IDX-969265

January 11, 2023