Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on January 11, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 01 Chevy Silverado
? Chevy Trail Blazer
? Chevy Trail Blazer
99 Dodge Dakota
88 Ford Conqu
01 Ford Expo
98 Ford F150
? Ford F250
79 Ford F350
05 Ford Focus
77 GMC Pickup
97 GMC Safari
97 GMC Safari
97 Honda Civic
07 Honda Pilot
04 Hyundia Tiburon
14 Hyndia Tuson
21 Hyndia Tuson
04 Jeep Wrangler
17 Kawasaki ATV
15 Kia Optima
19 Kia Optima
20 Kia Optima
08 Kia spectra
19 Kia Sportage
70 Lincoln Mark 4
00 Merz ML
? Motorhome ?
06 Nissan Xterra
? Seaswirl 20’ Boat
83 Southwind MH
98 Subaru Forester
86 Sunra MH 18’
21 SSRM SRN Dirt Bike
98 Toyota Avalon
? Yukon Camp Trailer
06 Wilderness Trailer
IDX-969265
January 11, 2023