Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on 12-21-22 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 05 Acura RL
99 BMW 528
05 Chev Equinox
01 Chev Suburban
03 Chrysler 300
06 Chrysler Sebring
95 Ford Contour 05 Ford Crown Vic
97 Ford Explorer
10 Ford F150
99 Ford F350
06 Ford Focus
98 Ford Ranger
00 Ford Taurus
? GMC Yukon
? Homemade Trailer
04 Kawk KSF400
17 Kia Soul
97 Land Rover Range Rover
03 Mazda Protege
04 Nissan Murano
97 Olds Achieva
94 Toyota 4Runner
91 Toyota Camry
01 Toyota Sienna
01 VW Beetle
97 VW Jetta
09 VW Jetta
02 Volvo V70
? Utility Trailer
? Wilderness Travel Trailer
? Winnegego Motor Home
IDX-968521
December 16, 2022