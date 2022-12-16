Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on 12-21-22 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 05 Acura RL

99 BMW 528

05 Chev Equinox

01 Chev Suburban

03 Chrysler 300

06 Chrysler Sebring

95 Ford Contour 05 Ford Crown Vic

97 Ford Explorer

10 Ford F150

99 Ford F350

06 Ford Focus

98 Ford Ranger

00 Ford Taurus

? GMC Yukon

? Homemade Trailer

04 Kawk KSF400

17 Kia Soul

97 Land Rover Range Rover

03 Mazda Protege

04 Nissan Murano

97 Olds Achieva

94 Toyota 4Runner

91 Toyota Camry

01 Toyota Sienna

01 VW Beetle

97 VW Jetta

09 VW Jetta

02 Volvo V70

? Utility Trailer

? Wilderness Travel Trailer

? Winnegego Motor Home

December 16, 2022