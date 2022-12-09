Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on 12-14-22 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 15 Chev Cruz
95 Chev Tahoe
06 Chry 300
02 Ford Expedition
19 Ford Fiesta
00 Ford Focus
11 Ford Fustion
01 Ford Ranger
05 Ford Ranger
? Honda Accord
92 Honda Accord
96 Honda Accord
97 Honda Accord
98 Honda CRV
13 Hyundai Elantra
? Jayco Trailer
97 Jeep Cherokee
04 Jeep Cherokee
19 Kia Optima
94 Lexus ES300
99 Mercury Cougar
93 Olds 88
? The Executive
07 Toyota Corolla
01 VW Beetle
IDX-968119
December 9, 2022