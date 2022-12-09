Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on 12-14-22 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 15 Chev Cruz

95 Chev Tahoe

06 Chry 300

02 Ford Expedition

19 Ford Fiesta

00 Ford Focus

11 Ford Fustion

01 Ford Ranger

05 Ford Ranger

? Honda Accord

92 Honda Accord

96 Honda Accord

97 Honda Accord

98 Honda CRV

13 Hyundai Elantra

? Jayco Trailer

97 Jeep Cherokee

04 Jeep Cherokee

19 Kia Optima

94 Lexus ES300

99 Mercury Cougar

93 Olds 88

? The Executive

07 Toyota Corolla

01 VW Beetle

December 9, 2022