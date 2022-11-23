Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 30, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 97 Acura 2.2 CL

06 Acura 3.2 TL

10 Acura TSX

95 Alfa 35/A67FW

03 Audi A4

05 BMW X5

03 Chevy Impala

01 Chevy Venture

04 Chry Pacifica

04 Chry Sebring

06 Chry T&C

96 Dodge Ram 2500

90 Dodge Ram Van

98 Dodge Ram 1500

93 FTWD Terry

08 Ford Crown

06 Ford Escape

96 Ford Explorer

04 Ford Explorer

98 Ford F150

02 Ford Taurus

00 Honda Accord

03 Honda Accord

06 Honda Accord

93 Honda Civic

95 Honda Civic

00 Honda Civic

01 Honda Civic

98 Honda CRV

11 Honda CR-Z

05 Hyun Elantra

01 Hyun Sonata

00 Jagu S-Type

08 Jeep Patriot

05 Mazda Tribute

06 Mazda Tribute

01 Merz 430

07 Merz GL

01 Mercury Sable

19 Nissan Frontier

03 Nissan Murano

02 Olds Bravada

01 Saturn SL1

? Sport Coach 40’

94 Toyota Camry

07 Toyota Camry

19 Toyota Camry

88 ALJO 23/8

? Trailer Trailer

? U-Haul Trailer

12 Volvo S60

IDX-967320

November 23, 2022