Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 30, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 97 Acura 2.2 CL
06 Acura 3.2 TL
10 Acura TSX
95 Alfa 35/A67FW
03 Audi A4
05 BMW X5
03 Chevy Impala
01 Chevy Venture
04 Chry Pacifica
04 Chry Sebring
06 Chry T&C
96 Dodge Ram 2500
90 Dodge Ram Van
98 Dodge Ram 1500
93 FTWD Terry
08 Ford Crown
06 Ford Escape
96 Ford Explorer
04 Ford Explorer
98 Ford F150
02 Ford Taurus
00 Honda Accord
03 Honda Accord
06 Honda Accord
93 Honda Civic
95 Honda Civic
00 Honda Civic
01 Honda Civic
98 Honda CRV
11 Honda CR-Z
05 Hyun Elantra
01 Hyun Sonata
00 Jagu S-Type
08 Jeep Patriot
05 Mazda Tribute
06 Mazda Tribute
01 Merz 430
07 Merz GL
01 Mercury Sable
19 Nissan Frontier
03 Nissan Murano
02 Olds Bravada
01 Saturn SL1
? Sport Coach 40’
94 Toyota Camry
07 Toyota Camry
19 Toyota Camry
88 ALJO 23/8
? Trailer Trailer
? U-Haul Trailer
12 Volvo S60
IDX-967320
November 23, 2022