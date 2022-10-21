Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 26, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at _______ on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 01 Acura CP
04 Acura TL
95 Buick Regal
00 Chevy Blazer
02 Chevy Impala
02 Chevy Malibu
69 Chevy Nova
? Chevy S10
05 Chrysler Crossfire
04 Dodge Neon
01 Ford Econoline
02 Ford F150
87 Ford F250
94 Ford F250
99 Ford Explorer
05 Ford Mustang
? Glastron Boat
17 GMC Acadia
? Honda Accord
06 Honda Navigator
98 Olds Intrigue
13 Volvo S60
? Trailer
? 16’ Trailer
IDX-965211
October 21, 2022