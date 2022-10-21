Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 26, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at _______ on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 01 Acura CP

04 Acura TL

95 Buick Regal

00 Chevy Blazer

02 Chevy Impala

02 Chevy Malibu

69 Chevy Nova

? Chevy S10

05 Chrysler Crossfire

04 Dodge Neon

01 Ford Econoline

02 Ford F150

87 Ford F250

94 Ford F250

99 Ford Explorer

05 Ford Mustang

? Glastron Boat

17 GMC Acadia

? Honda Accord

06 Honda Navigator

98 Olds Intrigue

13 Volvo S60

? Trailer

? 16’ Trailer

IDX-965211

October 21, 2022