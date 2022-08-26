Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 31st, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 02 Acura 3.2TL
04 Audi A-4
01 Audi A-6
98 BMW 318
07 BMW 335
04 BMW 530
97 Chev Astro
02 Chev Cavalier
10 Chev Equinox
09 Chev HHR
03 Chev Impala
? Chev Suburban
98 Chev Trailblazer
06 Chev Uplander
06 Chry 300C
03 Dodge Caravan
08 Dodge Charger
10 Dodge Charger
99 Dodge Dakota
83 Ford 24’ MH
97 Ford Escort
89 Forfd F150
03 Ford F150
17 Ford Fiesta
06 Ford Mustang
07 Ford Taurus
94 Geo Prizm
93 Honda Accord
02 Honda Accord
96 Honda Civic
00 Honda CR-V
04 Hyundi Elantra
09 Jeep Liberty
02 Kia Spectra
16 Kia Sportage
94 Lexus ES
00 Lexus LS
04 Mazda 314D
00 Mazda 626
90 Mazda Mx5 Miata
01 Mazda Pro
00 Nissan Maxima
00 Nissan Maxima
95 Nissan Pickup
02 Pontiac Grand Prix
06 Pontiac Grand Prix
96 Pontiac Sunfire
02 Saturn L300
98 Saturn SW1
98 Toyota Avalon
94 Toyota Camry
99 Toyota Camry
01 Toyota Camry
04 Toyota Sienna
98 Toyota Tacoma
02 VW Jetta
04 Volvo S80
02 Utility Trailer
79 WSWLD 11 CBR
? SeaRay Boat
N/A Homemade Trailer
IDX-961637
August 26, 2022