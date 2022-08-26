Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 31st, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 02 Acura 3.2TL

04 Audi A-4

01 Audi A-6

98 BMW 318

07 BMW 335

04 BMW 530

97 Chev Astro

02 Chev Cavalier

10 Chev Equinox

09 Chev HHR

03 Chev Impala

? Chev Suburban

98 Chev Trailblazer

06 Chev Uplander

06 Chry 300C

03 Dodge Caravan

08 Dodge Charger

10 Dodge Charger

99 Dodge Dakota

83 Ford 24’ MH

97 Ford Escort

89 Forfd F150

03 Ford F150

17 Ford Fiesta

06 Ford Mustang

07 Ford Taurus

94 Geo Prizm

93 Honda Accord

02 Honda Accord

96 Honda Civic

00 Honda CR-V

04 Hyundi Elantra

09 Jeep Liberty

02 Kia Spectra

16 Kia Sportage

94 Lexus ES

00 Lexus LS

04 Mazda 314D

00 Mazda 626

90 Mazda Mx5 Miata

01 Mazda Pro

00 Nissan Maxima

00 Nissan Maxima

95 Nissan Pickup

02 Pontiac Grand Prix

06 Pontiac Grand Prix

96 Pontiac Sunfire

02 Saturn L300

98 Saturn SW1

98 Toyota Avalon

94 Toyota Camry

99 Toyota Camry

01 Toyota Camry

04 Toyota Sienna

98 Toyota Tacoma

02 VW Jetta

04 Volvo S80

02 Utility Trailer

79 WSWLD 11 CBR

? SeaRay Boat

N/A Homemade Trailer

IDX-961637

August 26, 2022