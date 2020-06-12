Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 17, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 04 Buick Century
94 Chev 1500
96 Chev Blazer
06 Chrysler Pacifica
96 Dodge Caravan
03 Dodge Neon
05 Ford F150
02 Ford Taurus
01 Mistubishi Galant
12 Nissan Versa
03 Subaru Legacy
08 Toyota Prius
99 VW Jetta
IDX-900794
June 12, 2020