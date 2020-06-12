Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 17, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 04 Buick Century

94 Chev 1500

96 Chev Blazer

06 Chrysler Pacifica

96 Dodge Caravan

03 Dodge Neon

05 Ford F150

02 Ford Taurus

01 Mistubishi Galant

12 Nissan Versa

03 Subaru Legacy

08 Toyota Prius

99 VW Jetta

June 12, 2020