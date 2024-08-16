Bill’s Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 21, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

07 BMW 550

06 Cadi CTS

14 Chevy Cruze

18 Chevy Equinox

00 Chevy Malibu

05 Chevy Malibu

13 Chry 300

99 Chry Sebring

08 Dodge Avenger

05 Dodge Ram 1500

75 Estanlia Overlander (RV)

91 Fleetwood Bounder (RV)

95 Fleetwood Flear (RV)

88 Ford Bronco

94 GMC Vandura

09 Honda Accord

85 Honda Elite Motorcycle

09 Hyun Santa Fe

06 Jeep Liberty

86 Jeep Wagoneer

17 Kia Optima

99 Mazda Protege

00 Nissan Altima

98 Toyota Camry

00 Toyota Camry

06 Toyota Camry

07 Toyota Sienna

03 Toyota Tacoma

95 Yama XV750

? Utility Trailer

August 16, 2024