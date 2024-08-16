Bill’s Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 21, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
07 BMW 550
06 Cadi CTS
14 Chevy Cruze
18 Chevy Equinox
00 Chevy Malibu
05 Chevy Malibu
13 Chry 300
99 Chry Sebring
08 Dodge Avenger
05 Dodge Ram 1500
75 Estanlia Overlander (RV)
91 Fleetwood Bounder (RV)
95 Fleetwood Flear (RV)
88 Ford Bronco
94 GMC Vandura
09 Honda Accord
85 Honda Elite Motorcycle
09 Hyun Santa Fe
06 Jeep Liberty
86 Jeep Wagoneer
17 Kia Optima
99 Mazda Protege
00 Nissan Altima
98 Toyota Camry
00 Toyota Camry
06 Toyota Camry
07 Toyota Sienna
03 Toyota Tacoma
95 Yama XV750
? Utility Trailer
IDX-1000675
August 16, 2024