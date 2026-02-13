Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on February 18, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
03 Acura MDX
07 Acura TL
11 Audi A4
23 BMW M240I
04 BMW 325
08 BMW X5
00 Buick Centry
85 Chev Astro
05 Chev Aveo
04 Chev Colorado
12 Chev Equinox
05 Chev Malibu
05 Chry 300
97 Dodge Dakota
05 Dodge Magnum
13 Ford C-Max
98 Ford Escort
03 Ford Expedition
09 Ford Focus 12 Ford Focus
20 Ford Fusion
01 GMC Yukon XL
10 Honda Civic
05 Infi G35
10 Kia Sportage
01 Lexus ES
06 Linc Town Car
98 Linc Navigator
07 Mazda 5
01 Nissan Altima
23 Nissan Versa
05 STRN Relay
03 Subaru Legacy
98 Toyota Avalon 09 Toyota Camry
02 VW Golf
01 Volvo V70
18 WANC Wabash
? Homemade 8’ Trailer
IDX-1026302
February 13, 2026