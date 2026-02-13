Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on February 18, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

03 Acura MDX

07 Acura TL

11 Audi A4

23 BMW M240I

04 BMW 325

08 BMW X5

00 Buick Centry

85 Chev Astro

05 Chev Aveo

04 Chev Colorado

12 Chev Equinox

05 Chev Malibu

05 Chry 300

97 Dodge Dakota

05 Dodge Magnum

13 Ford C-Max

98 Ford Escort

03 Ford Expedition

09 Ford Focus 12 Ford Focus

20 Ford Fusion

01 GMC Yukon XL

10 Honda Civic

05 Infi G35

10 Kia Sportage

01 Lexus ES

06 Linc Town Car

98 Linc Navigator

07 Mazda 5

01 Nissan Altima

23 Nissan Versa

05 STRN Relay

03 Subaru Legacy

98 Toyota Avalon 09 Toyota Camry

02 VW Golf

01 Volvo V70

18 WANC Wabash

? Homemade 8’ Trailer

IDX-1026302

February 13, 2026