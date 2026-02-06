Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on February 11, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
95 AERBS 34’ MH
12 Audi A6
79 Beaver SC/24’
15 Chev Cruze
18 Chev Tahoe
13 Chry 200
08 Dodge Avenger
10 Dodge Challenger
14 Ford Taurus
97 Honda Civic 03 Honda CRV
07 Honda Pilot
08 Hyun Sonata
13 Hyun Sonata
93 Jamb 24’/MH
98 Jeep Cherokee
06 Jeep Cherokee
08 KYMCO Agility 04 Merz CLK
16 Nissan Altima
98 Saturn S
99 Saturn SCZ
99 SPMN New Vision
96 Toyota Avalon
00 Toyota Camry
20 Toyota RAV4
00 Vento Scooter
00 WINN 32’/MH
12 Ford Focus
IDX-1026041
February 6, 2026