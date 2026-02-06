Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on February 11, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

95 AERBS 34’ MH

12 Audi A6

79 Beaver SC/24’

15 Chev Cruze

18 Chev Tahoe

13 Chry 200

08 Dodge Avenger

10 Dodge Challenger

14 Ford Taurus

97 Honda Civic 03 Honda CRV

07 Honda Pilot

08 Hyun Sonata

13 Hyun Sonata

93 Jamb 24’/MH

98 Jeep Cherokee

06 Jeep Cherokee

08 KYMCO Agility 04 Merz CLK

16 Nissan Altima

98 Saturn S

99 Saturn SCZ

99 SPMN New Vision

96 Toyota Avalon

00 Toyota Camry

20 Toyota RAV4

00 Vento Scooter

00 WINN 32’/MH

12 Ford Focus

