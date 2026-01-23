Bills Towing- Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on January 28, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
06 BMW 325
00 Buick Century
98 Chev GMT-400
70 Chev Chevelle
97 Chev Express G1500
97 Chev Express G1500
05 Chev Trail Blazer
96 Chry Concorde
10 Dodge Charger
96 Ford Explorer
15 Ford F250
07 Ford Focus
97 Ford Mustang 11 Ford Taurus
13 GMC Terrain
16 Honda CBR300
01 Jeep Grand Cherokee
12 Kia Soul 17 Kia Sportage
17 Kia Optima
07 Mazda CX-7
85 Mazda RX-7
04 Merz E
00 Merz S
12 Nissan Maxima
19 Nissan Sentra
98 Olds Bravada
05 Subaru Legacy
03 Toyota Sienna
IDX-1025436
January 23, 2026