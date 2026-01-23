Bills Towing- Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on January 28, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

06 BMW 325

00 Buick Century

98 Chev GMT-400

70 Chev Chevelle

97 Chev Express G1500

05 Chev Trail Blazer

96 Chry Concorde

10 Dodge Charger

96 Ford Explorer

15 Ford F250

07 Ford Focus

97 Ford Mustang 11 Ford Taurus

13 GMC Terrain

16 Honda CBR300

01 Jeep Grand Cherokee

12 Kia Soul 17 Kia Sportage

17 Kia Optima

07 Mazda CX-7

85 Mazda RX-7

04 Merz E

00 Merz S

12 Nissan Maxima

19 Nissan Sentra

98 Olds Bravada

05 Subaru Legacy

03 Toyota Sienna

IDX-1025436

January 23, 2026