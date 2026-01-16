Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on January 21, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
00 Buick Lesaber
03 Cadi Escalade
14 Daix PM2300
06 Ford F150
96 Ford Mustang
01 GMC Sierra
19 Honda Fit
09 Hyundai Accent
16 Hyundai Elantra
17 Hyundai Elantra
18 Hyundai Tucson
19 Kia Niro
14 Kia Sorento
12 Kia Soul 02 Nissan Xterra
08 Toyota Camry
22 Toyota Venza
IDX-1025076
January 16, 2026