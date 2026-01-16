Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on January 21, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

00 Buick Lesaber

03 Cadi Escalade

14 Daix PM2300

06 Ford F150

96 Ford Mustang

01 GMC Sierra

19 Honda Fit

09 Hyundai Accent

16 Hyundai Elantra

17 Hyundai Elantra

18 Hyundai Tucson

19 Kia Niro

14 Kia Sorento

12 Kia Soul 02 Nissan Xterra

08 Toyota Camry

22 Toyota Venza

IDX-1025076

January 16, 2026