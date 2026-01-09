Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on January 14, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
13 BMW 740
75 Chev C20 Fleetside
02 Chev Trail Blazer
11 Chry 300
04 Ford F150
96 Ford Thunderbird
00 GMC New Sierra
15 Honda CRV
11 Hyun Accent
07 Infi M45
17 Jeep Renegade
19 KIA Rio
05 Landrover Range Rover
05 Mazda 3
94 Mazda B2300
04 Merz CLK
01 Olds Intrigue
93 Toyota Camry
02 Toyota Camry
79 DLPN Toy 17’ MH
January 9, 2026