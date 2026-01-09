Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on January 14, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

13 BMW 740

75 Chev C20 Fleetside

02 Chev Trail Blazer

11 Chry 300

04 Ford F150

96 Ford Thunderbird

00 GMC New Sierra

15 Honda CRV

11 Hyun Accent

07 Infi M45

17 Jeep Renegade

19 KIA Rio

05 Landrover Range Rover

05 Mazda 3

94 Mazda B2300

04 Merz CLK

01 Olds Intrigue

93 Toyota Camry

02 Toyota Camry

79 DLPN Toy 17’ MH

IDX-1024775

January 9, 2026