Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on January 7, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

06 Chev Trail Blazer

06 Chev HHR 12 Chev Impala

21 Chev Malibu

24 Chev Malibu

07 Dodge Grand Caravan

10 Dodge Ram 1500

03 Ford Expo

12 Ford Focus

18 Ford Mustang

07 GMC ENVOY

04 Jagu S-Type 01 Malrd Zon/Lite

05 Merz S

12 Nissan Juke

09 Nissan Versa

00 REXH XL3100

05 Subaru Impreza

98 Suzuki VZ800

87 VW Jetta

? Boat 10’

? Boat Trailer ? Boat Float

IDX-1024597

January 2, 2026