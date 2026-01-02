Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on January 7, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
06 Chev Trail Blazer
06 Chev HHR 12 Chev Impala
21 Chev Malibu
24 Chev Malibu
07 Dodge Grand Caravan
10 Dodge Ram 1500
03 Ford Expo
12 Ford Focus
18 Ford Mustang
07 GMC ENVOY
04 Jagu S-Type 01 Malrd Zon/Lite
05 Merz S
12 Nissan Juke
09 Nissan Versa
00 REXH XL3100
05 Subaru Impreza
98 Suzuki VZ800
87 VW Jetta
? Boat 10’
? Boat Trailer ? Boat Float
IDX-1024597
January 2, 2026