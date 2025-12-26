Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 31, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 9AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
01 BMW 330
83 CALK Boat Trailer
84 Chev El Camino
75 Chev G20
78 Chev Van
12 Chry 200
90 COTG Utility Trailer
12 Dodge Avenger
01 Dodge Dakota
02 Dodge Grand Caravan
07 Dodge Magnum
78 Dodge Motor Home 21’
84 Dodge Ram Van
16 Ford Expo
79 Ford Midus
? GMC Savana
11 GMC Terran
08 GMC Yukon XL
86 Holiday Travel Trailer
04 Honda Accord
21 Jeep Gladiator
16 Jeep Grand Cherokee
16 Kia Forte
08 Kia Rio 11 Kia Sorento
16 Lexus IS
05 Lexus RX
20 Nissan Altima
04 Nissan Murano
00 Olds Alero
83 POGPR 16’ Boat
09 Taizhou Chuanl
23 Tesla Y
24 Tesla Y
99 Toyota Camry
03 Toyota Camry
94 Toyota Corolla
04 Toyota Corolla
23 Toyota Highlander
09 Toyota Prius
08 Volvo S60
03 Volvo XC90
? Homemade Trailer
? Cobra Salem Travel Trailer
? 8’ Utility Trailer
IDX-1024281
December 26, 2025