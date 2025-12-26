Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 31, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 9AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

01 BMW 330

83 CALK Boat Trailer

84 Chev El Camino

75 Chev G20

78 Chev Van

12 Chry 200

90 COTG Utility Trailer

12 Dodge Avenger

01 Dodge Dakota

02 Dodge Grand Caravan

07 Dodge Magnum

78 Dodge Motor Home 21’

84 Dodge Ram Van

16 Ford Expo

79 Ford Midus

? GMC Savana

11 GMC Terran

08 GMC Yukon XL

86 Holiday Travel Trailer

04 Honda Accord

21 Jeep Gladiator

16 Jeep Grand Cherokee

16 Kia Forte

08 Kia Rio 11 Kia Sorento

16 Lexus IS

05 Lexus RX

20 Nissan Altima

04 Nissan Murano

00 Olds Alero

83 POGPR 16’ Boat

09 Taizhou Chuanl

23 Tesla Y

24 Tesla Y

99 Toyota Camry

03 Toyota Camry

94 Toyota Corolla

04 Toyota Corolla

23 Toyota Highlander

09 Toyota Prius

08 Volvo S60

03 Volvo XC90

? Homemade Trailer

? Cobra Salem Travel Trailer

? 8’ Utility Trailer

December 26, 2025