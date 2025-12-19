Bills Towing- Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 24, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
04 Boss M
04 Chev Classic
18 Dodge Grand Caravan
03 Ford Econoline
98 Ford FT900
15 Ford Fusion
08 Honda Accord
08 Honda Civic
00 Infi QX4
17 Kia Optima
01 Pont Grand Prix
07 Piaggio MP3
96 Subaru Legacy
December 19, 2025