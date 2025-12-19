Bills Towing- Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 24, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

04 Boss M

04 Chev Classic

18 Dodge Grand Caravan

03 Ford Econoline

98 Ford FT900

15 Ford Fusion

08 Honda Accord

08 Honda Civic

00 Infi QX4

17 Kia Optima

01 Pont Grand Prix

07 Piaggio MP3

96 Subaru Legacy

December 19, 2025