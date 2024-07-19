Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 24, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

05 Audi A8

00 Chevy Cavalier

98 Chevy Malibu

95 Chevy Motorhome

89 Chevy S

01 Dodge Cavan

03 Dodge Carav

14 Dodge Journey

95 Ford Escort

94 Honda Accord

06 Honda Civic

05 Hyun Elantra

09 Kia Spectra

04 Linc LS

06 Merc Grand Marquis

22 Nissan Sentra

84 Paro MH 30

03 Pont Vibe

08 Toyt Scion TC

02 Subaru Impreza

00 Subaru Legacy

11 Subaru Outback

09 VW CC

88 VW GTI

? Motor Cycle Pieces

? Utility Trailer

IDX-999452

July 19, 2024