Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 24, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
05 Audi A8
00 Chevy Cavalier
98 Chevy Malibu
95 Chevy Motorhome
89 Chevy S
01 Dodge Cavan
03 Dodge Carav
14 Dodge Journey
95 Ford Escort
94 Honda Accord
06 Honda Civic
05 Hyun Elantra
09 Kia Spectra
04 Linc LS
06 Merc Grand Marquis
22 Nissan Sentra
84 Paro MH 30
03 Pont Vibe
08 Toyt Scion TC
02 Subaru Impreza
00 Subaru Legacy
11 Subaru Outback
09 VW CC
88 VW GTI
? Motor Cycle Pieces
? Utility Trailer
IDX-999452
July 19, 2024