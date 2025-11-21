Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 26, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

08 Acura TL

BMW X3

07 Chev HHR

94 Dodge Grand Caravan

99 Ford F150

94 Honda Accord

05 Honda Accord

25 Hyun Elantra

15 Landrover Discovery Sport

20 Landrover Range EVOQUE

07 STRN ION

05 Subaru Forester

05 Toyota 4 Runner

08 Toyota Van

IDX-1022621

November 21, 2025