Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 26, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
08 Acura TL
BMW X3
07 Chev HHR
94 Dodge Grand Caravan
99 Ford F150
94 Honda Accord
05 Honda Accord
25 Hyun Elantra
15 Landrover Discovery Sport
20 Landrover Range EVOQUE
07 STRN ION
05 Subaru Forester
05 Toyota 4 Runner
08 Toyota Van
IDX-1022621
November 21, 2025