Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 12, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
25 CFHG 675SS
97 Chev GMT-400
16 Dodge Grand Caravan
16 Dodge Charger
02 Dodge Stratus
02 Ford F150
16 Jeep Patriot
17 Jeep Wrangler
21 Kia Forte
70 Olds Cutlass
07 Pontiac Vibe
98 Subaru Forester
12 VW Jetta
04 Volvo Touareg
IDX-1022183
November 7, 2025