Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 12, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

25 CFHG 675SS

97 Chev GMT-400

16 Dodge Grand Caravan

16 Dodge Charger

02 Dodge Stratus

02 Ford F150

16 Jeep Patriot

17 Jeep Wrangler

21 Kia Forte

70 Olds Cutlass

07 Pontiac Vibe

98 Subaru Forester

12 VW Jetta

04 Volvo Touareg

IDX-1022183

November 7, 2025