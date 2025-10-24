Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 29, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
13 Audi A6
09 BMW 328
05 Cadi CTS
92 Chev GMT-400
05 Chry 300
05 Ford Explorer
15 Ford Fiesta
04 Ford Ranger
90 GMC Sierra
00 Honda Civic
08 Honda CRV
13 Kia Soul
06 Merz C
04 Merz S400
16 Subaru Crosstrek
08 Suzi SX4
01 Toyota ECHO
? Boat Trailer
? Boat 18’
? Boat Trailer
October 24, 2025