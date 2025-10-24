Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 29, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

13 Audi A6

09 BMW 328

05 Cadi CTS

92 Chev GMT-400

05 Chry 300

05 Ford Explorer

15 Ford Fiesta

04 Ford Ranger

90 GMC Sierra

00 Honda Civic

08 Honda CRV

13 Kia Soul

06 Merz C

04 Merz S400

16 Subaru Crosstrek

08 Suzi SX4

01 Toyota ECHO

? Boat Trailer

? Boat 18’

? Boat Trailer

IDX-1021523

October 24, 2025