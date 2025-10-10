Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 15, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

02 Acura MDX

03 Cadi CTS

98 Chev 1500

12 Chev Cruze

02 Chev Express G3500

02 Chev Silverado

08 Chev Tahoe

94 Dodge Dakota

00 Dodge Durango

03 Ford Escort

06 Ford Fusion

14 Ford Fusion

09 Honda Civic

09 Hyun Elantra

07 Hyun Santa Fe

13 Hyun Sonata

98 Isuzu Rodeo

99 Merc Sable

09 Nissan Altima

13 Nissan Juke

00 Nissan Maxima

15 Toyota Scion

02 Toyota Sienna

11 VW Jetta

04 Yamaha FJR135

86 EZLD Boat Trailer

91 Glastron PDGPC Boat

IDX-1020984

October 10, 2025