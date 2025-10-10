Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 15, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
02 Acura MDX
03 Cadi CTS
98 Chev 1500
12 Chev Cruze
02 Chev Express G3500
02 Chev Silverado
08 Chev Tahoe
94 Dodge Dakota
00 Dodge Durango
03 Ford Escort
06 Ford Fusion
14 Ford Fusion
09 Honda Civic
09 Hyun Elantra
07 Hyun Santa Fe
13 Hyun Sonata
98 Isuzu Rodeo
99 Merc Sable
09 Nissan Altima
13 Nissan Juke
00 Nissan Maxima
15 Toyota Scion
02 Toyota Sienna
11 VW Jetta
04 Yamaha FJR135
86 EZLD Boat Trailer
91 Glastron PDGPC Boat
IDX-1020984
October 10, 2025