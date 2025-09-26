Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 01, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
96 BMW 328
09 BMW 535
94 Buick Century
00 Buick LeSabre
97 Chev Camero
91 Chev GMT-400
94 Chev 37’ MH
08 Chev Seabring
02 Chev Tahoe
06 Ford F250
04 Ford F350
01 Ford Expo
00 Honda Accord
04 Honda Civic
11 Honda Civic
08 Hyun Azera
22 Hyun Kona
02 Hyun Sonata
14 Jeep Compass
95 Jeep Grand Cherokee
07 Lexus LS
06 Merz CLS
08 Merz GL
05 Mits Raider
96 Nissan Maxima
04 Nissan Maxima
13 Nissan Sentra
07 Toyota Corolla
01 Toyota Rav4
05 Toyota Scion
09 VW EOS
99 Volvo S80
IDX-
September 26, 2025