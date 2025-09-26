Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 01, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

96 BMW 328

09 BMW 535

94 Buick Century

00 Buick LeSabre

97 Chev Camero

91 Chev GMT-400

94 Chev 37’ MH

08 Chev Seabring

02 Chev Tahoe

06 Ford F250

04 Ford F350

01 Ford Expo

00 Honda Accord

04 Honda Civic

11 Honda Civic

08 Hyun Azera

22 Hyun Kona

02 Hyun Sonata

14 Jeep Compass

95 Jeep Grand Cherokee

07 Lexus LS

06 Merz CLS

08 Merz GL

05 Mits Raider

96 Nissan Maxima

04 Nissan Maxima

13 Nissan Sentra

07 Toyota Corolla

01 Toyota Rav4

05 Toyota Scion

09 VW EOS

99 Volvo S80

IDX-

September 26, 2025