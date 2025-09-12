Bills towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on September 17, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

09Acura MDX

07 Audi A4

03 Chev Avalanche

92 Chev Blazer

06 Chev Equinox

13 Chev Silverado

04 Chry Concorde

01 Dodge Ram 1500

05 Dodge Stratus

14 Ford Edge

14 Ford Escape

02 Ford Focus

14 Ford Focus

19 Ford Mustang

02 Honda Accord

03 Honda Accord

90 Honda VFR750

95 Honda Odyssey

16 Hyun Accent

00 Jeep Grand Cherokee

18 KAWK BR125

14 Kia Soul

02 Lexus SC

00 Merc Sable

11 Nissan Juke

05 Toyota Avalon

00 Toyota Camry

02 Toyota Camry

15 Toyota Camry

02 VW Jetta

? Homemade Trailer

IDX-1019573

September 12, 2025