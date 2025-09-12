Bills towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on September 17, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
09Acura MDX
07 Audi A4
03 Chev Avalanche
92 Chev Blazer
06 Chev Equinox
13 Chev Silverado
04 Chry Concorde
01 Dodge Ram 1500
05 Dodge Stratus
14 Ford Edge
14 Ford Escape
02 Ford Focus
14 Ford Focus
19 Ford Mustang
02 Honda Accord
03 Honda Accord
90 Honda VFR750
95 Honda Odyssey
16 Hyun Accent
00 Jeep Grand Cherokee
18 KAWK BR125
14 Kia Soul
02 Lexus SC
00 Merc Sable
11 Nissan Juke
05 Toyota Avalon
00 Toyota Camry
02 Toyota Camry
15 Toyota Camry
02 VW Jetta
? Homemade Trailer
IDX-1019573
September 12, 2025