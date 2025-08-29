Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on September 3, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
07 Audi A4
01 Audi TT
98 Bayliner BST
07 BMW 328
10 Chev Impala
05 Chev Malibu 13 Chev Malibu
01 Chev Tahoe
07 Chev Uplander
89 Dodge N1PU
90 Ford Bronco
98 Ford Escort
04 F-150
05 Ford Focus
95 Ford Mustang
03 Honda Element
03 Honda Pilot
14 Hyun Sonata
? Keystone Travel Trailer
12 Kia Forte
13 Kia Rio
17 Kia Soul
96 Nissan Maxima
98 Toyota Camry
03 Toyota Corolla Matrix
10 Toyota Sienna
94 Volvo 850
95 Volvo 850SW
? Boat Trailer
? Boat
August 29, 2025