Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on September 3, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

07 Audi A4

01 Audi TT

98 Bayliner BST

07 BMW 328

10 Chev Impala

05 Chev Malibu 13 Chev Malibu

01 Chev Tahoe

07 Chev Uplander

89 Dodge N1PU

90 Ford Bronco

98 Ford Escort

04 F-150

05 Ford Focus

95 Ford Mustang

03 Honda Element

03 Honda Pilot

14 Hyun Sonata

? Keystone Travel Trailer

12 Kia Forte

13 Kia Rio

17 Kia Soul

96 Nissan Maxima

98 Toyota Camry

03 Toyota Corolla Matrix

10 Toyota Sienna

94 Volvo 850

95 Volvo 850SW

? Boat Trailer

? Boat

IDX-1018996

August 29, 2025