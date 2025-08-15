Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 20, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

01Audi A4

07 BMW 530

79 Chev pu

13 Chry Town & Country

07 Dodge Caravan

99 Dodge Neon

01 Ford Expedition

90 For F-450

11 Ford Fiesta

04 Ford Free Star

83 Honda GL1100

? Honda Ruckus

13 Kia Soul

99 KOMF 24’ Travel Tr

01 Lexus LS

04 Mazda 3

02 Merz E

97 Nissan Truck

99 Pontiac Grand Prix

99 Searay Boat

22 Suzuki GSX-S1000

19 Toyota Prius

06 Toyota Sienna

07 Toyota Yaris

? Utility Trailer

IDX-1018186

August 15, 2025