Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 20, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
01Audi A4
07 BMW 530
79 Chev pu
13 Chry Town & Country
07 Dodge Caravan
99 Dodge Neon
01 Ford Expedition
90 For F-450
11 Ford Fiesta
04 Ford Free Star
83 Honda GL1100
? Honda Ruckus
13 Kia Soul
99 KOMF 24’ Travel Tr
01 Lexus LS
04 Mazda 3
02 Merz E
97 Nissan Truck
99 Pontiac Grand Prix
99 Searay Boat
22 Suzuki GSX-S1000
19 Toyota Prius
06 Toyota Sienna
07 Toyota Yaris
? Utility Trailer
IDX-1018186
August 15, 2025