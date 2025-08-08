Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 13, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

08 BMW 535

06 BMW 750

25 Buick Envision

88 Cadi Seville

02 Chev Astro

02 Chev Avalanche

09 Chev Impala

95 Chev Lumina

16 Chevy Malibu

14 Dodge Charger

16 Dodge Caravan

07 Dodge Nitro

04 Ford Crown Vic

03 Ford Expedition

07 Ford Fusion

02 Honda Civic

09 Hyun Accent

06 Hyun Santa Fe

98 Infi Q45

06 Kia Rio

02 Merz ML

03 Olds Alero

03 Olds Alero

97 Pont Bonneville

96 Saturn SL

05 Saturn Vue

11 Scio XB

04 Subaru Impreza

06 Subaru Legacy

13 Subaru Outback

05 Toyota Prius

12 Toyota Rav4

00 Toyota Tacoma

03 VW New Beetle

15 VW Passat

08 Volvo XC70

? Utility Trailer

IDX-1017809

August 8, 2025