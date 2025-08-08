Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 13, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
08 BMW 535
06 BMW 750
25 Buick Envision
88 Cadi Seville
02 Chev Astro
02 Chev Avalanche
09 Chev Impala
95 Chev Lumina
16 Chevy Malibu
14 Dodge Charger
16 Dodge Caravan
07 Dodge Nitro
04 Ford Crown Vic
03 Ford Expedition
07 Ford Fusion
02 Honda Civic
09 Hyun Accent
06 Hyun Santa Fe
98 Infi Q45
06 Kia Rio
02 Merz ML
03 Olds Alero
03 Olds Alero
97 Pont Bonneville
96 Saturn SL
05 Saturn Vue
11 Scio XB
04 Subaru Impreza
06 Subaru Legacy
13 Subaru Outback
05 Toyota Prius
12 Toyota Rav4
00 Toyota Tacoma
03 VW New Beetle
15 VW Passat
08 Volvo XC70
? Utility Trailer
August 8, 2025