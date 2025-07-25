Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 30, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
97 Chey GMT 400
07 Chey Impala
08 Chey Malibu
01 Chey Tahoe
02 Ford Escape
88 Ford F250
07 Ford Fusion
00 Ford Taurus
15 GMC Sierra
04 Honda Accord
97 Honda Civic
13 Huyn Elantra
15 Hyun Elantra
11 Kia Soul
24 Kia Sportage
01 Mits Montero
03 Nissan 350Z
02 Nissan Maxima
19 Nissan Sentra
07 Pont G6
05 STRN ION
04 Toyota Camry
? Utility Trailer
July 25, 2025