Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 30, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

97 Chey GMT 400

07 Chey Impala

08 Chey Malibu

01 Chey Tahoe

02 Ford Escape

88 Ford F250

07 Ford Fusion

00 Ford Taurus

15 GMC Sierra

04 Honda Accord

97 Honda Civic

13 Huyn Elantra

15 Hyun Elantra

11 Kia Soul

24 Kia Sportage

01 Mits Montero

03 Nissan 350Z

02 Nissan Maxima

19 Nissan Sentra

07 Pont G6

05 STRN ION

04 Toyota Camry

? Utility Trailer

IDX-1017166

July 25, 2025