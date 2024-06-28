Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 3, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
05 BMW 325
99 Buick Century
08 Buick Enclave
95 Buick Park Avenue
08 Chevy Malibu
12 Chevy Malibu
97 Chevy Tahoe
10 Ford Crown Victoria
87 Ford Econoline
99 Ford Explorer
18 Ford F-150
12 Ford Focus
00 Ford Mustang
01 Ford Transit
07 Ford Crown Victoria
88 GMC Sierra
07 GSC Buddy
98 Honda Civic
13 Hyun Elantra
06 Kia Sedona
97 Olds Sinouette
06 Toyota 4-Runner
20 ZHNG Wolf RX50
June 28, 2024