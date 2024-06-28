Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 3, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

05 BMW 325

99 Buick Century

08 Buick Enclave

95 Buick Park Avenue

08 Chevy Malibu

12 Chevy Malibu

97 Chevy Tahoe

10 Ford Crown Victoria

87 Ford Econoline

99 Ford Explorer

18 Ford F-150

12 Ford Focus

00 Ford Mustang

01 Ford Transit

07 Ford Crown Victoria

88 GMC Sierra

07 GSC Buddy

98 Honda Civic

13 Hyun Elantra

06 Kia Sedona

97 Olds Sinouette

06 Toyota 4-Runner

20 ZHNG Wolf RX50

IDX-998329

June 28, 2024