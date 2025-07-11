Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 16, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
93 Chev GMT 400
12 Chev Malibu
02 Chev Silverado
91 Chev Suburban
05 Dodge Ram 1500
00 Ford Contour
94 Ford Explorer
02 Ford Explorer
05 Ford F150
04 Honda Accord
07 Honda Accord
08 Honda Civic
98 Honda Odyssey
14 Hyun Accent
08 Landrover LR2
98 Lexus LX
00 Olds Silhouette
88 Plym Voyager
03 Suzi Aerio
99 Toyota Camry
03 Toyota Corolla
03 VW Beetle
04 VW Jetta
IDX-1016492
July 11, 2025