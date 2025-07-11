Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 16, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

93 Chev GMT 400

12 Chev Malibu

02 Chev Silverado

91 Chev Suburban

05 Dodge Ram 1500

00 Ford Contour

94 Ford Explorer

02 Ford Explorer

05 Ford F150

04 Honda Accord

07 Honda Accord

08 Honda Civic

98 Honda Odyssey

14 Hyun Accent

08 Landrover LR2

98 Lexus LX

00 Olds Silhouette

88 Plym Voyager

03 Suzi Aerio

99 Toyota Camry

03 Toyota Corolla

03 VW Beetle

04 VW Jetta

IDX-1016492

July 11, 2025