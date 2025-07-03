Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 9, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
08 Cadi SRX
06 Chry 300
07 Dodge Charger
91 Ford Econoline MH
93 Ford Econoline MH
93 Ford Econoline
07 Ford F150
05 Ford Explorer
? Fleetwind 15’ Trailer
04 GMC Yukon
22 Honda Civic
04 Honda Pilot 08 Mazda 3
? Nissan Sentra
05 Pontiac Grand Prix
04 Suzi Aerio
07 Suzi GSX 1300
08 Suzi XL7
? ? 18’ Trailer
? ? 16’ Trailer
July 3, 2025