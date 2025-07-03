Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 9, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

08 Cadi SRX

06 Chry 300

07 Dodge Charger

91 Ford Econoline MH

93 Ford Econoline MH

93 Ford Econoline

07 Ford F150

05 Ford Explorer

? Fleetwind 15’ Trailer

04 GMC Yukon

22 Honda Civic

04 Honda Pilot 08 Mazda 3

? Nissan Sentra

05 Pontiac Grand Prix

04 Suzi Aerio

07 Suzi GSX 1300

08 Suzi XL7

? ? 18’ Trailer

? ? 16’ Trailer

IDX-1016103

July 3, 2025