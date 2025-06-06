Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 11, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
06 Acura 3.2
02 Chev Malibu
11 Dodge Avenger
97 Dodge Caravan
93 Ford Econoline
10 Ford Edge
04 Ford Escape
99 Ford F150
00 Ford Taurus
03 Ford Taurus
08 GMC Arcadia
02 Honda Accord
02 Honda Civic
04 Honda Civic
07 Hyun Sonata
08 KIA Optima
05 KIA Sorento
99 Lexus RX
15 Linc MKZ
08 Mazda 3
05 Merz ML
00 Merc Grand Marquis
05 Nissan Altima
06 Pont G6
09 STRN Aura
IDX-1014807
June 6, 2025