Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 11, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

06 Acura 3.2

02 Chev Malibu

11 Dodge Avenger

97 Dodge Caravan

93 Ford Econoline

10 Ford Edge

04 Ford Escape

99 Ford F150

00 Ford Taurus

03 Ford Taurus

08 GMC Arcadia

02 Honda Accord

02 Honda Civic

04 Honda Civic

07 Hyun Sonata

08 KIA Optima

05 KIA Sorento

99 Lexus RX

15 Linc MKZ

08 Mazda 3

05 Merz ML

00 Merc Grand Marquis

05 Nissan Altima

06 Pont G6

09 STRN Aura

IDX-1014807

June 6, 2025