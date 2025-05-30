Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 4, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

04 Acura MDX

96 Chev Blazer

05 Chev Express G 3500

13 Chev Impala

72 Chinm 12’ MH

10 Dodge Caliber

00 Dodge Grand Caravan

99 Dodge Ran 1500

03 Ford Econoline

05 Ford F-150

91 Ford Ranger

10 Ford Transit Connect

93 Geo Metro

01 GMC Denali

02 Honda Civic

00 Honda Odyssey

04 Mazda 6

12 Mits Galant

09 Nissan Versa

90 Olds Cutlass

08 STRN Vue

03 Subaru Forester

04 Subaru Forester

95 Toyota Corolla

IDX-1014455

May 30, 2025