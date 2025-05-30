Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 4, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
04 Acura MDX
96 Chev Blazer
05 Chev Express G 3500
13 Chev Impala
72 Chinm 12’ MH
10 Dodge Caliber
00 Dodge Grand Caravan
99 Dodge Ran 1500
03 Ford Econoline
05 Ford F-150
91 Ford Ranger
10 Ford Transit Connect
93 Geo Metro
01 GMC Denali
02 Honda Civic
00 Honda Odyssey
04 Mazda 6
12 Mits Galant
09 Nissan Versa
90 Olds Cutlass
08 STRN Vue
03 Subaru Forester
04 Subaru Forester
95 Toyota Corolla
IDX-1014455
May 30, 2025