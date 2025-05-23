Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 28, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
00 Buick Lesaber
00 Chev Lumina
73 Fleetwood Intrd
10 Ford Fusion
02 Honda Odyssey
09 Hyun Accent
10 Hyun Elantra
05 Kia Amanti
18 Subaru Outback
97 Toyota Corolla
23 Rav4
