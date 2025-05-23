Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 28, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

00 Buick Lesaber

00 Chev Lumina

73 Fleetwood Intrd

10 Ford Fusion

02 Honda Odyssey

09 Hyun Accent

10 Hyun Elantra

05 Kia Amanti

18 Subaru Outback

97 Toyota Corolla

23 Rav4

IDX-1013965

May 23, 2025