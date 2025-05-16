Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 21, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

03 Acura MDX

00 Buick Regal

00 Cadi Catera

00 Cadi Seville

08 Chev Cobalt

10 Chev Malibu

02 Chev Venture

99 Dodge Grand Caravan

03 Dodge Grand Caravan

06 Dodge Grand Caravan

12 Dodge Grand Caravan

05 Ford Escape

97 Ford F-150

04 Honda Odyssey

07 Hyun Elantra

15 Kia Forte

06 Kia Sorento

04 Lexus ES

12 Nissan Altima

92 Plym Grand Voyager

90 REXH 27’ Motorhome

05 STRN ION

02 STRN SL2

98 Toyota Camry

01 Toyota High Lander

00 Toyota Tundra

13 VW Jetta

07 Volvo XC90

IDX-1013582

May 16, 2025