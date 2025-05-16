Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 21, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
03 Acura MDX
00 Buick Regal
00 Cadi Catera
00 Cadi Seville
08 Chev Cobalt
10 Chev Malibu
02 Chev Venture
99 Dodge Grand Caravan
03 Dodge Grand Caravan
06 Dodge Grand Caravan
12 Dodge Grand Caravan
05 Ford Escape
97 Ford F-150
04 Honda Odyssey
07 Hyun Elantra
15 Kia Forte
06 Kia Sorento
04 Lexus ES
12 Nissan Altima
92 Plym Grand Voyager
90 REXH 27’ Motorhome
05 STRN ION
02 STRN SL2
98 Toyota Camry
01 Toyota High Lander
00 Toyota Tundra
13 VW Jetta
07 Volvo XC90
IDX-1013582
May 16, 2025