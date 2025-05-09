Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 14, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

06 BMW 330

05 Chev Trailblazer

01 Chev Cavalier

05 Chev Cobalt

10 Dodge Charger

01 Ford F150

99 Ford Econoline

96 Ford Bronco

00 Ford Expedition

84 Ford Ranger

04 Honda Civic

03 Jagu X

06 Kia New Sportage

05 Mini Cooper

01 Mits Montero

08 Nissan Altima

10 Nissan Sentra

98 Subaru Legacy

10 VW Jetta

05 Volvo V50

? Utility Trailer

89 ZBI Fishing Machine 165

IDX-1013311

May 9, 2025