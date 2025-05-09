Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 14, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
06 BMW 330
05 Chev Trailblazer
01 Chev Cavalier
05 Chev Cobalt
10 Dodge Charger
01 Ford F150
99 Ford Econoline
96 Ford Bronco
00 Ford Expedition
84 Ford Ranger
04 Honda Civic
03 Jagu X
06 Kia New Sportage
05 Mini Cooper
01 Mits Montero
08 Nissan Altima
10 Nissan Sentra
98 Subaru Legacy
10 VW Jetta
05 Volvo V50
? Utility Trailer
89 ZBI Fishing Machine 165
May 9, 2025