Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 7, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

94 Acura Vigor

07 Audi A4

13 Chev Camero

02 Chev Tahoe

17 Ford Fusion

? Honda Civic

83 Honda VF1100

06 Hyun Sonata

10 Kia Forte

15 Kia Optima

14 Kia Rio

85 Olds Delta 88

09 Mazda 5

IDX-1012889

May 2, 2025