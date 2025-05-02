Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 7, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
94 Acura Vigor
07 Audi A4
13 Chev Camero
02 Chev Tahoe
17 Ford Fusion
? Honda Civic
83 Honda VF1100
06 Hyun Sonata
10 Kia Forte
15 Kia Optima
14 Kia Rio
85 Olds Delta 88
09 Mazda 5
IDX-1012889
May 2, 2025