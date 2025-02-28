Bills Towing-Auction Notice

BANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 5, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
03 Acura RSX
12 Ford Mustang
12 Hyun Accent
02 Infinity G20
10 Kia Forte
14 Merc CLA
04 Mits Endeavor
14 Nissan NU200
01 Subaru Impreza
99 Toyota Avalon
14 VW Jetta
IDX-1009747
February 28, 2025