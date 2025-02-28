Bills Towing-Auction Notice

BANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 5, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

03 Acura RSX

12 Ford Mustang

12 Hyun Accent

02 Infinity G20

10 Kia Forte

14 Merc CLA

04 Mits Endeavor

14 Nissan NU200

01 Subaru Impreza

99 Toyota Avalon

14 VW Jetta

IDX-1009747

February 28, 2025