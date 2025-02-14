Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on February 19, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
06 Acura 3.2
07 Cadi Escalade
03 Chev Avalanche
13 Chev Sonic
04 Chry 300
10 Chry Sebring
16 Dodge Grand Caravan
15 Dodge Journey 98 Ford Explorer
00 Ford F150
08 FRHT Sprinter
09 Honda Fit
11 Hyundia Elantra
04 Hyundia Santa Fe
06 Hyundia Santa Fe
02 Jeep Liberty
02 Jeep Liberty
06 Lexus IS 350
16 Mazda 3
99 Mercury Villager
02 Mits Eclipse
04 Mits Endeavor
03 Saturn Vue
05 Subaru Impreza
02 Volvo S80
10 Volvo XC60
12 Volvo VN
88 FTWD 22/8H
? Liberator Boat
? Boat Trailer
91 OSHK Chassis
