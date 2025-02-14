Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on February 19, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

06 Acura 3.2

07 Cadi Escalade

03 Chev Avalanche

13 Chev Sonic

04 Chry 300

10 Chry Sebring

16 Dodge Grand Caravan

15 Dodge Journey 98 Ford Explorer

00 Ford F150

08 FRHT Sprinter

09 Honda Fit

11 Hyundia Elantra

04 Hyundia Santa Fe

06 Hyundia Santa Fe

02 Jeep Liberty

02 Jeep Liberty

06 Lexus IS 350

16 Mazda 3

99 Mercury Villager

02 Mits Eclipse

04 Mits Endeavor

03 Saturn Vue

05 Subaru Impreza

02 Volvo S80

10 Volvo XC60

12 Volvo VN

88 FTWD 22/8H

? Liberator Boat

? Boat Trailer

91 OSHK Chassis

IDX-1009125

February 14, 2025