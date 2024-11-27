Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 4, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

03 Chev Tahoe

12 Chev Tahoe

13 Dodge Dart

03 Dodge Durango

19 Flagstaff Travel Trailer

05 Ford Escape

20 Ford Escape

03 Ford F-150

94 Ford Ranger

00 Ford Ranger

01 GMC Yukon XL

02 GMC Yukon

01 Honda Civic 20 Honda CRV

23 Karavan Trailer

15 Kia Soul

03 Merz S

03 Mits Galant

10 Nissan Altima

00 Olds Intrigue

06 Pontiac G6

08 Toyota Camry

IDX-1005766

November 27, 2024