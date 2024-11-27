Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 4, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
03 Chev Tahoe
12 Chev Tahoe
13 Dodge Dart
03 Dodge Durango
19 Flagstaff Travel Trailer
05 Ford Escape
20 Ford Escape
03 Ford F-150
94 Ford Ranger
00 Ford Ranger
01 GMC Yukon XL
02 GMC Yukon
01 Honda Civic 20 Honda CRV
23 Karavan Trailer
15 Kia Soul
03 Merz S
03 Mits Galant
10 Nissan Altima
00 Olds Intrigue
06 Pontiac G6
08 Toyota Camry
IDX-1005766
November 27, 2024