Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 13, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
03 Acura 3.2
05 Buick Lacrosse
98 Chev GMT-400
14 Chry 200
97 Dodge Ram 91 Ford Explorer
04 Ford Explorer
10 Ford Fusion
87 HOLR 30’ Motorhome
01 Honda Accord
15 Honda Accord
07 Honda Civic
04 Honda Pilot
10 Jeep Patriot
00 Nissan Altima
97 Subaru Leg
99 Suzu GV
15 Toy Prius
98 Toy Sienna
19 YGOG Utility
IDX-1004900
November 8, 2024