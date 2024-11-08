Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 13, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

03 Acura 3.2

05 Buick Lacrosse

98 Chev GMT-400

14 Chry 200

97 Dodge Ram 91 Ford Explorer

04 Ford Explorer

10 Ford Fusion

87 HOLR 30’ Motorhome

01 Honda Accord

15 Honda Accord

07 Honda Civic

04 Honda Pilot

10 Jeep Patriot

00 Nissan Altima

97 Subaru Leg

99 Suzu GV

15 Toy Prius

98 Toy Sienna

19 YGOG Utility

November 8, 2024