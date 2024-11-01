Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 6, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
12 Acura TL
24 Chev Corvette
81 Chev P30
96 Ford Contour
99 Ford Econoline
12 Chevy G20
04 Chevy Impala
07 Dodge Caliber
02 Dodge Dakpu
96 Ford Mustang
92 Ford Ranger
92 Honda Accord
98 Honda Civic
95 Honda Odyssey
05 Honda Odyssey
14 Hyun Veloster
96 Jeep Grand Cherokee
16 Mazda CX-5
08 Mits Lancer
98 Toyota 4 Runner
03 Toyota Corolla
99 Toyota Camry Solana
13 Vety High Ball
99 VW Jetta
01 VW Jetta
90 Gooseneck 5th Wheel
IDX-1004347
November 1, 2024