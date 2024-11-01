Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 6, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

12 Acura TL

24 Chev Corvette

81 Chev P30

96 Ford Contour

99 Ford Econoline

12 Chevy G20

04 Chevy Impala

07 Dodge Caliber

02 Dodge Dakpu

96 Ford Mustang

92 Ford Ranger

92 Honda Accord

98 Honda Civic

95 Honda Odyssey

05 Honda Odyssey

14 Hyun Veloster

96 Jeep Grand Cherokee

16 Mazda CX-5

08 Mits Lancer

98 Toyota 4 Runner

03 Toyota Corolla

99 Toyota Camry Solana

13 Vety High Ball

99 VW Jetta

01 VW Jetta

90 Gooseneck 5th Wheel

November 1, 2024