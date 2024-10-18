Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 23, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 9 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

04 BMW X5

10 Buick Lacrosse

02 Buick Park Ave

02 Cadi Escalade

97 Cadi Seville

95 Chry Concord

08 Chry PT Cruiser

06 Dodge Charger

08 Ford Crown Vic

03 Ford Focus

14 Ford Focus

94 GMC Sonoma

94 Honda Accord

04 Honda Pilot

95 Lexus LS

89 Merc 300

12 Nissan Murano

99 Nissan Pathfinder

07 Pontiac G6

14 Volvo XC90

00 Winabago RV

78 Thompson Boat

? Boat Trailer

97 King Boat Trailer

? Fiber Form Boat

73 Starcraft Capri Boat

? Boat Trailer

October 18, 2024