Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 23, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 9 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
04 BMW X5
10 Buick Lacrosse
02 Buick Park Ave
02 Cadi Escalade
97 Cadi Seville
95 Chry Concord
08 Chry PT Cruiser
06 Dodge Charger
08 Ford Crown Vic
03 Ford Focus
14 Ford Focus
94 GMC Sonoma
94 Honda Accord
04 Honda Pilot
95 Lexus LS
89 Merc 300
12 Nissan Murano
99 Nissan Pathfinder
07 Pontiac G6
14 Volvo XC90
00 Winabago RV
78 Thompson Boat
? Boat Trailer
97 King Boat Trailer
? Fiber Form Boat
73 Starcraft Capri Boat
? Boat Trailer
IDX-1003944
October 18, 2024