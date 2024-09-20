Bill’s Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on September 25, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
05 Acura RSX
11 BMW 328
04 BMW X5
90 Chev GMT-400
13 Chev Impala
20 Chev Malibu
01 Chev Tahoe
82 Coach 22/MH
95 Dodge Dakota
98 Dodge Ram 01 Ford Expo
95 Ford Expo
03 Ford Focus
01 GMC Sonoma
14 Honda CRV
05 Hyun Tucson
16 Land Rover Range Rover
05 Merc Sable
15 Mits Lancer
01 Nissan Frontier
91 Nissan Pathfinder
05 Toyota Camry
IDX-1002533
September 20, 2024