Bill’s Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on September 25, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

05 Acura RSX

11 BMW 328

04 BMW X5

90 Chev GMT-400

13 Chev Impala

20 Chev Malibu

01 Chev Tahoe

82 Coach 22/MH

95 Dodge Dakota

98 Dodge Ram 01 Ford Expo

95 Ford Expo

03 Ford Focus

01 GMC Sonoma

14 Honda CRV

05 Hyun Tucson

16 Land Rover Range Rover

05 Merc Sable

15 Mits Lancer

01 Nissan Frontier

91 Nissan Pathfinder

05 Toyota Camry

IDX-1002533

September 20, 2024