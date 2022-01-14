Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Jan 19, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 07 BMW 328
03 Buick Park Ave
14 Chevy 3500
07 Chevy Impala
02 Chevy Tahoe
02 Chevy Silverado
05 GMC Envoy
13 Honda Magna V45
00 Nissan Quest
20 Subaru Crosstrek Redeemed 1-11-22
99 Subaru Legacy
20 Toyota Rav4
