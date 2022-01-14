Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Jan 19, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 07 BMW 328

03 Buick Park Ave

14 Chevy 3500

07 Chevy Impala

02 Chevy Tahoe

02 Chevy Silverado

05 GMC Envoy

13 Honda Magna V45

00 Nissan Quest

20 Subaru Crosstrek Redeemed 1-11-22

99 Subaru Legacy

20 Toyota Rav4

