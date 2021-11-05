BILLS TOWING-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 10th, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 00 BMW 323I
02 BMW 745
96 Chevy Astro
87 Chevy Camero
99 Chevy Cavalier
04 Chevy Express
06 Chevy Impala
02 Chrysler 300
03 Chrysler 300
11 Dodge Nintro
99 Ford Escort
08 Ford F250
06 Ford Freestyle
18 Ford Fusion Hybrid
97 GMC Safari
95 Honda Accord
01 Honda Civic
04 Honda Civic
98 Honda Prelude
07 Jeep Grand Cherokee
01 Lexus ES400
96 Mazda MX6
03 Mercedes S430
96 Nissan Maxima
02 Nissan Xterra
97 Olds Cutlass
17 Toyota Corolla
18 Toyota Rav4
11 Toyota Yaris
96 VW Jetta
November 5, 2021