BILLS TOWING-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 10th, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 00 BMW 323I

02 BMW 745

96 Chevy Astro

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



87 Chevy Camero

99 Chevy Cavalier

04 Chevy Express

06 Chevy Impala

02 Chrysler 300

03 Chrysler 300

11 Dodge Nintro

99 Ford Escort

08 Ford F250

06 Ford Freestyle

18 Ford Fusion Hybrid

97 GMC Safari

95 Honda Accord

01 Honda Civic

04 Honda Civic

98 Honda Prelude

07 Jeep Grand Cherokee

01 Lexus ES400

96 Mazda MX6

03 Mercedes S430

96 Nissan Maxima

02 Nissan Xterra

97 Olds Cutlass

17 Toyota Corolla

18 Toyota Rav4

11 Toyota Yaris

96 VW Jetta

IDX-942086

November 5, 2021