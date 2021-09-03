BILLS TOWING-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on September 08, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Acura 23CL

07 BMW 328XI

97 BMW M3

01 Cadi Seville

11 Chev HHR

06 Dodge Charger

03 Ford Econoline

04 Ford Focus

95 Ford Ranger

00 Ford Ranger

00 GMC Yukon

.. Homemade Trailer

98 Honda Accord

94 Honda Civic

20 Mazda CX-5

99 Mercury Sable

14 Merz E

00 Mits Montero

96 Nissan Sentra

94 Plym Voyager

08 Pontiac G6

01 Subaru Forstr

96 Subaru Legacy

.. Boat Sunrunner

03 Toyota Camry

15 Toyota Corolla

13 VW CC

September 3, 2021