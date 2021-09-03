BILLS TOWING-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on September 08, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Acura 23CL
07 BMW 328XI
97 BMW M3
01 Cadi Seville
11 Chev HHR
06 Dodge Charger
03 Ford Econoline
04 Ford Focus
95 Ford Ranger
00 Ford Ranger
00 GMC Yukon
.. Homemade Trailer
98 Honda Accord
94 Honda Civic
20 Mazda CX-5
99 Mercury Sable
14 Merz E
00 Mits Montero
96 Nissan Sentra
94 Plym Voyager
08 Pontiac G6
01 Subaru Forstr
96 Subaru Legacy
.. Boat Sunrunner
03 Toyota Camry
15 Toyota Corolla
13 VW CC
IDX-937128
September 3, 2021