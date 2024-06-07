Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 12, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

06 Acura RSX

11 BMW X3

08 Buick Lucerne

01 Bull Dog Flatbed

03 Cadi Seville

01 Chevy Cavalier

06 Chry T/C

10 Dodge Caliber

12 Dodge Grand Caravan

93 Ford Econoline

98 Ford Explorer

00 Ford Explorer

02 Ford Explorer

89 Ford F150

06 Honda CBR600

99 Jeep Grand Cherokee

08 Kia Spectra

01 Lexus E5

08 Mazda 3

02 Merz C

01 Olds Aurora

08 Pont G6

10 Toyota Prius

IDX-997439

June 7, 2024