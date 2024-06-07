Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 12, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
06 Acura RSX
11 BMW X3
08 Buick Lucerne
01 Bull Dog Flatbed
03 Cadi Seville
01 Chevy Cavalier
06 Chry T/C
10 Dodge Caliber
12 Dodge Grand Caravan
93 Ford Econoline
98 Ford Explorer
00 Ford Explorer
02 Ford Explorer
89 Ford F150
06 Honda CBR600
99 Jeep Grand Cherokee
08 Kia Spectra
01 Lexus E5
08 Mazda 3
02 Merz C
01 Olds Aurora
08 Pont G6
10 Toyota Prius
June 7, 2024